Around the Farm 9/6/21: Dion and the Durangos bring you Runaround Sox
DSL – Red Sox Red 4, Indians Blue 5 (F/7) DSL – Indians Red 6, Rays2 0 (F/7, Completion of August 13) DSL – Indians Red 2, Rays2 5 (F/7) Will Dion (ACL Indians, SP): 3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, BB, 7 K – Dion continues to improve as his third appearance of 2021 was his best so far. He walked a batter between K’s in the first, then struck out all three batters in the second. His K streak reached six in a row in the third before he used a ground out to retire his final batter. He now has six innings pitched this year with 13 K’s, two walks and no runs or hits allowed.indiansbaseballinsider.com
