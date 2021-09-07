CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Around the Farm 9/6/21: Dion and the Durangos bring you Runaround Sox

By Tony Lastoria
indiansbaseballinsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDSL – Red Sox Red 4, Indians Blue 5 (F/7) DSL – Indians Red 6, Rays2 0 (F/7, Completion of August 13) DSL – Indians Red 2, Rays2 5 (F/7) Will Dion (ACL Indians, SP): 3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, BB, 7 K – Dion continues to improve as his third appearance of 2021 was his best so far. He walked a batter between K’s in the first, then struck out all three batters in the second. His K streak reached six in a row in the third before he used a ground out to retire his final batter. He now has six innings pitched this year with 13 K’s, two walks and no runs or hits allowed.

indiansbaseballinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around the Farm 8/30/21: We’ve Got the Blues

ACL – Brewers Blue 12, Indians 6. DSL – Indians Blue 17, Athletics 8(Completion of August 5) DSL – Indians Blue 13, Athletics 4(F/7) DSL – Cubs Blue 4, Indians Red 5(F/10, Completion of August 5) DSL – Cubs Blue 6, Indians Red 5 (F/8) Highlights. Luis Perez (Blue, C...
BASEBALL
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around The Farm 9/2/21: Starting pitching leads to near organizational sweep

Rookie – Dominican Summer League Rays 1 6, Dominican Summer League Indians Blue 1“Rookie – Dominican Summer League Indians Red 5, Dominican Summer League Rangers 1 2 (Suspended Game) Rookie – Dominican Summer League Rangers 1 6, Dominican Summer League Indians Red 3 (Scheduled Game – 7 innings) HIGHLIGHTS. NON-COMPLEX...
MLB
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around The Farm 9/1/21: Civale finishes rehab with stellar effort

Aaron Civale (Akron, SP): W (1-0), 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R (1 earned), 1 BB, 6 K – Civale threw 50 strikes in 71 pitches in what will hopefully be his final rehab start before returning to the Tribe rotation. While Aaron’s journey back to the Progressive Field mound might be coming to a close, that of his fellow front-of-rotation guy Shane Bieber may just be kicking into high gear. Per Andre Knott on last night’s Indians telecast, Shane threw a 25-30 pitch bullpen on Tuesday, utilizing his full arsenal of pitches. The last part of that sentence gives hope that a rehab outing might be the defending Cy Young Award winner’s next step on his path back to health and the majors.
MLB
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around The Farm 9/9/21: Akron slugs its way back, closing in on clinching

Rookie – Dominican Summer League Marlins 9, Dominican Summer League Indians Blue 6 (Game 1 – 7 innings) Rookie – Dominican Summer League Indians Blue 10, Dominican Summer League Marlins 1 (Game 2 – 7 innings) Rookie – Dominican Summer League Red Sox Blue 7, Dominican Summer League Indians Red...
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Durango
chatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Mariners Series Preview

With less than three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mariners still find themselves in the thick of the American League Wild Card race as they come into play Monday just three games back of the Red Sox for the second and final spot. Record. 77-66 Head-to-head record. 2-2.
MLB
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around The Farm 9/8/21: Strong pitching slate doesn’t deliver wins

High-A – Dayton Dragons 4, Lake County Captains 1 (11 innings) Tanner Burns (Lake County, SP): ND, 5 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K – Burns dominated in his longest outing since July 2, throwing 73 pitches (49 of them strikes) en route to reaching the five-inning threshold for the first time since coming off the injured list August 5. While he may not be 100% back, especially in terms of workload, he seems to be a long way into said journey. If only the Captains’ hitters could’ve commemorated his return to win eligibility by giving him the run support necessary for the individual victory…
BASEBALL
chatsports.com

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/1/21

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: With the Yankees coming off their best month of the season, Axisa highlights some of the trends that powered them. Of particular note is how Aaron Judge has cut back on some of his strikeout issues. Long one of the biggest swing-and-missers in the game, Judge is running the lowest strikeout rate of his career, while maintaining his penchant for mashing the ball. Also noteworthy is the Yankees’ success on the basepaths during their run.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#Durangos#Scoreboard Dsl#Red Sox Red 4#Sp#K#Dsl Red#Rp#Acl Indians#Sb#Ss#Bb#Cf#Dsl Blue
Over the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: Jay Groome’s upside is showing

Worcester W 3-1 Connor Wong, C: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 K. Daniel Gossett (SP): 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K (66 pitches) Matt Barnes: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (12 pitches) Martín Pérez (W): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (16 pitches)
MLB
indiansbaseballinsider.com

DSL Blue Semana 9: A nearly unfathomable amount of runs

With the exception of a massive blowout 28-10 loss in seven inning to the Indians Blue counterpart Indians Red, team Blue continued to dominate over the last two weeks and now sit in second in the DSL Northwest at 24-15 behind the Royals Blue (23-11) who have a few more games to make up than team Blue. As has been the theme much of the season, the offense continues to be extremely dominant with f...
MLB
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around the Farm 9/11/21: Espino turns in career best outing

Image credit: Joe Bojc/Courtesy Lake County Captains. Daniel Espino (SP, Lake County): 5.2IP, H, ER, 10K – Easily the best start of Espino’s young career. No walks and his longest outing of his career. His command was on all night except for one pitch. He sat 98-99 and hit 101 and 102 into the sixth inning.
BASEBALL
Lookout Landing

9/6/21: Open Game Thread

If you’re coming here from that absolutely wild Red Sox/Rays game that oozed with chaos on the way to a Tampa win, welcome! With the Blue Jays winning handily against the Yankees earlier today, tonight represents a hell of an opportunity for the Mariners to gain a game on both current Wild Card teams, and they’ll attempt to do so against a very familiar foe.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Captains notebook 9/8/21: Series win in South Bend keeps Captains in; season may come down to ‘pen

The Captains needed a strong series in South Bend to stay in the tight playoff race in the High-A Central. Quad Cities is in with the top spot but Great Lakes is now a game ahead of Lake County for the second and final spot. The Captains are tied at one game back behind the with Cedar Rapids after they lost on Tuesday. Jhonkensy Noel and Christian Ciaro, as well as surprising sources like Quentin Holmes and Joe Donovan have stepped up with a good bat to keep the club in it. The rotation has had its ups and downs with everyone minus Xzavion Curry, so they’ll need a strong performance from everyone else to chase the stop down. The bullpen took a HUGE hit on Tuesday as Jerson Ramirez went on the IL with an elbow injury that didn’t’ look good when he left the game over the weekend. Nate Ocker finished Ramirez’s save that night, but everyone short of Tim Herrin in the bullpen has had some really shake days all season. It might come down to the bullpen if the Captains find their way playing extra baseball in 2021.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Bounces back with quality start

Rodriguez allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings in Monday's loss to Seattle. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. After he was hammered for six runs in his last outing, Rodriguez turned in a fourth quality start over his last six appearances. He allowed a run-scoring groundout in each of the first two innings but settled in for four shutout frames after that. Rodriguez lowered his season ERA to an even 5.00 with a 165:40 K:BB through 28 starts. He's lined up to face Baltimore at home this weekend.
MLB
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around the Farm 9/12/21: Lake County Come Back Captains

Triple-A – Gwinnet Stripers 8, Columbus Clippers 2. Double-A – Akron RubberDucks 4, Richmond Flying Squirrels 10. High-A – Dayton Dragons 5, Lake County Captains 7. Andres Melendez (Lynchburg, C): 1/2, 2 R, 4 RBI, HR, 2 BB – Melendez started his night slowly with a walk and run scored in the first. He knocked in a run in the second with a sac fly, then walked again in the fifth. Continuing to add, he crushed a three run homer in the sixth that put the Cats up 10-3.
BASEBALL
cubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Weekly Farm Report (9/6/21): Jordan Nwogu Has Big Week, Jordan Wicks Debuts

This is it, folks, we are in the home stretch of the minor league baseball season. Myrtle Beach, South Bend, and Tennessee are down to their final two weeks of the year while Iowa has those two weeks plus two more five-game series tacked on to the back of their schedule. We have seen plenty of roster shuffling over the past few weeks, but we might see a few more promotions so players can get a little run at the affiliate they will begin the year with next season.
MLB
chatsports.com

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 2, Red Sox 1

Sunday’s rubber match pitted two teams with playoffs aspirations, so it should be no surprise that all three games over the weekend had a playoff atmosphere — with each decided by one run. Exactly a month after Tim Anderson walked off the Yankees in dramatic fashion for the Field of...
MLB
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Captains Game Report 9/12/21: Lake County finds a way to make important comeback

Photo credit: TCP Photography/Courtesy Lake County Captains. Mason Hickman was the starter for the Lake County Captains and had a very up and down outing. He deployed his whole arsenal, keeping opposing hitters off-balance from the first pitch. He worked the fastball to the edges of the zone to get called strikes early in counts before forcing hitters to expand by tunneling his secondary pitches.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Clippers’ Notebook 9/13/21: Clippers’ bats go quiet as they drop five of six to Gwinnett

It was a tough week for the Clippers as they dropped five of six games to the Gwinnett Stripers, the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A team. After several weeks of impressive offense, the Clippers’ bats fell virtually silent all series. They were nearly no-hit on Thursday in a 1-0 loss where lefty Tanner Tully pitched well enough to win. Kirk McCarty had a rough start on Tuesday, but bounced back with a solid start Sunday afternoon. But the offense could not muster much at the plate and the bullpen imploded.
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy