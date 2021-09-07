Around the Farm 9/6/21: Dion and the Durangos bring you Runaround Sox

The Captains needed a strong series in South Bend to stay in the tight playoff race in the High-A Central. Quad Cities is in with the top spot but Great Lakes is now a game ahead of Lake County for the second and final spot. The Captains are tied at one game back behind the with Cedar Rapids after they lost on Tuesday. Jhonkensy Noel and Christian Ciaro, as well as surprising sources like Quentin Holmes and Joe Donovan have stepped up with a good bat to keep the club in it. The rotation has had its ups and downs with everyone minus Xzavion Curry, so they’ll need a strong performance from everyone else to chase the stop down. The bullpen took a HUGE hit on Tuesday as Jerson Ramirez went on the IL with an elbow injury that didn’t’ look good when he left the game over the weekend. Nate Ocker finished Ramirez’s save that night, but everyone short of Tim Herrin in the bullpen has had some really shake days all season. It might come down to the bullpen if the Captains find their way playing extra baseball in 2021.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO