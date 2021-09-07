Taste of the Arts Expo: Event will showcase new offerings at workshop
The Creative Arts Center, located off Hwy. 19 behind the Ozark Natural Cultural and Resource Center, is expanding its services and events. Salem Area Arts Council was led by the late Libby Sanders for many years. Sanders passed away in December 2020 and a group of artists involved with the council have looked for a way to honor her memory, while also bringing new classes and opportunities to the area.www.thesalemnewsonline.com
