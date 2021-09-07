Showcasing the final touches

Blaine Noland Construction recently completed a remodel that showcases its products available for construction projects

Aug. 26 marked a significant landmark for Blaine Noland Construction, after the business recently completed a large remodel of it building.

A ribbon-cutting sponsored by Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce took place to celebrate with Noland and staff, and the building was open for participants to view the showroom. In addition to the new Sherwin Williams showroom, the entire top level of the building was remodeled—including new flooring, displays, and a remodeling kitchen area, conference room, offices, and bathroom.

Blaine Noland Construction bought the building on 896 NE Third St., which was built in 1909, approximately two years ago. Noland bought the building from Jay Porter, who had a CPA business in the location previously—and Porter had upgraded the wiring and HVAC system prior to selling the building.

One year later, Noland began remodeling the inside of his new office to showcase his products, including Sherwin Williams paint, various siding and railing products, flooring, and carpet, as well as tile. What is unique about his remodel is that Noland incorporated the products into each space in the building to showcase samples of the finished product.

"We added a showroom for Sherwin Williams," commented Noland. "We have the paint sample chips, and you are able to come in and pick out what is trending now. We have samples of different types of siding and trims, and Trek's decking."

Coming into the front lobby, Noland has a beautiful area to showcase his Sherwin Williams display, complete with a granite table, donated by Oceanic and Design out of Redmond. Oceanic does the granite for all of Noland's homes and remodels. Third Street Flooring donated the composite flooring in several of the rooms as a showpiece, and Noland goes through them for carpet, flooring and tile. Parr Lumber is Noland's go-to for decking, roofing, framing, railing and trims and siding.

"We did a complete remodel," Noland pointed out proudly.

Noland Construction does new construction, porch covers, decks, remodels, painting, and he also has a handy-man side to his business. Painting is what he is most well-known for, and he got into painting approximately 10 years ago--and is a carpenter by trade. He does approximately 500 estimates per year and works on 250 to 300 jobs per year. Currently he averages 15 to 20 employees.

Sidebar

Blaine Noland Construction

Owner: Blaine Noland

Address: 896 NE Third St.

Phone: 541-233-9619

Hours: Monday through Friday: 8 to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday