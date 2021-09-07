CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Two-Minute Drill: Ryan Day Previews Oregon

By Caroline Rice
theozone.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Tuesday to recap Minnesota and preview the Buckeyes’ home game against Oregon this Saturday. + Having recruits and their families see the crowd and the experience will be great. It has been over 600 days since they have had a full stadium at home. He is hoping the crowd will be excellent. But the focus is all about winning this game. The recruits know they might not get as much attention as they typically would.

