SEATTLE — A family of four from Louisville had their vacation dreams cut short as a positive COVID-19 test forced them into quarantine despite being fully vaccinated. For several years, the Woolridge family had dreamed of planning an Alaskan cruise. The family was all fully vaccinated and had no symptoms, but when one of them tested positive during a pre-boarding COVID-19 test, they were shocked, and had to quarantine more than 2,000 miles from home.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO