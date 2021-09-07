NPD accepting applications for Reserve Academy
The Natchitoches Police Department is currently accepting applications for its upcoming Reserve Officer Training Academy. The upcoming Reserve Officer Training Academy will start Sept. 27 and will last for approximately 9 weeks. Classes will be held in the evening Monday thru Thursday at the Natchitoches Police Department Training Center.
