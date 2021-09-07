CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top U.S. officials in Qatar to thank nation for help during Afghan withdrawal

CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Doha, Qatar, where many Afghans and Americans landed while fleeing the Taliban's takeover. The nation's top diplomat is joined by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Both men are meeting with officials in the Persian Gulf nation to thank them for helping transport thousands of evacuees from Afghanistan in recent weeks. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini reports for CBSN.

