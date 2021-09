Wharton’s Gad Allon speaks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about why businesses need to rethink their reliance on China as a supplier. After more than a year of being pummeled by pandemic-related supply chain shortages, computer maker HP had some good news to report during its third-quarter earnings call last month. Revenue is up 7% over the prior-year period, even though it fell short of projections.