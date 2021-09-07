Creating Well-Being in the Workplace

"Employees are going to change the workforce and the way that companies engage and care for them as a whole person. This is a good thing as it's going to make the working world a kinder place to be," says Jen Fisher, chief well-being officer, Deloitte. Due to the life-altering...
Create an inclusive workplace culture. Hire candidates that are diverse in backgrounds and expertise. Diversity brings a pool of talents to your organization. As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewing James Yenbamroong. James Yenbamroong, is a space entrepreneur and engineer....
A monumental shift is underway in today’s workforce as many businesses are planning to combine remote and on-site work in a post-pandemic workplace. And while COVID-19 forced most employers to swiftly go remote, the challenge now is how to successfully adopt a more permanent hybrid model going forward. Unfortunately, it...
Despite the challenges with the Covid-19 Delta variant, companies continue to add jobs – a good sign of economic stabilization. Unfortunately, we’re also facing the greatest disruption in the labor market in a century. Employers cannot find enough people to fill their open positions. One would think the math is easy when the number of open jobs is greater than the number of unemployed people. And yet, it’s not so simple. Nor is it as simple as stopping federal monies or increasing worker pay.
Resolute Ventures, Afore Capital, Rebalance Capital, K50 and Financial Venture Studio also participated in the financing, along with two-time NBA all-star Baron Davis. HoneyBee has also secured a $100 million debt facility from CIM, an institutional impact investment manager that provides debt capital for innovation that lends to underserved communities.
More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Military aircraft are already expensive as is, but the B2 stealth bomber is in a class all its own. Yesterday, a B2 stealth bomber worth $2 billion suffered a malfunction mid-flight and had to crash land at a Missouri airbase. Officials state the pilots landed after an in-flight malfunction during...
A young contestant’s proud entry at the Kansas state fair caused a flap when a judge saw the specimen submitted in the boy’s exhibition box – and it prompted a federal investigation. The show item was a dead spotted lanternfly the boy had discovered at his home – an invasive...
CASH-STRAPPED Americans in 10 states including California and New York could be in line to receive an extra stimulus check. States are using funds sent by the White House to help out residents while lawmakers on Capitol Hill quarrel about a fourth payment. More than half a million of Californians...
India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
In recent weeks, Moderna has had to deal with reports of contaminants discovered in vials of its COVID-19 vaccine in Japan. Now it’s Pfizer doing the same after white floating matter was found in five unused vials of its COVID-19 vaccine. The vials, which belonged to the same supply lot,...
People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
US employers are desperate for workers, sometimes hiring employees without fully vetting them. Recently, some new hires have been showing up just long enough to get paid before disappearing. One source called the practice "ghosting coasting," the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta said. Vanished. Left on read. Stood up. Ghosted.
Marty Makary is a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Bloomberg School of Public Health, editor-in-chief of Medpage Today, and author of “The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care — and How to Fix It." It’s okay to have an incorrect scientific hypothesis. But when...
CHINA has sparked World War 3 fears after warning it will sail warships into US waters near Hawaii. Tensions between Beijing and Washington DC are reaching boiling point over the South China Sea after US Naval ships cruised into the contested waters. The US Navy announced last week that the...
The Biden administration on Wednesday began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states. California is projected to take more arrivals than any other — more than...
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, policy makers, and journalists have viewed hospitalizations as an important indicator of the disease burden, often citing increases in that measure as a justification for government interventions aimed at curtailing virus transmission, such as business restrictions and mask requirements. Hospitalization numbers do have advantages over case tallies, which are highly dependent on who happens to be tested, and fatality reports, which are a lagging indicator, since deaths may be recorded weeks after diagnosis. But because hospitalization rates reflect patients who test positive for COVID-19, they do not tell us how many were admitted for treatment of the disease or how many experienced severe symptoms.
New Jersey is a state with a lengthy history, and much of it is positive and fascinating. The first virtually complete dinosaur skeleton discovered in North America was discovered here, for example, and the world’s first boardwalk was constructed here, too! Of course, New Jersey also has some very dark and sad events that happened […]
It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
