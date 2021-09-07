CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon 9/11 Observance Ceremony

defense.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley will host an observance ceremony Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., at the Pentagon Memorial in honor of the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

www.defense.gov

Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
Canyon News

Military Dogs In Afghanistan Return To U.S.

UNITED STATES—On August 30, the National American Humane Society, falsely reported that dogs were left behind in Afghanistan when U.S. troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan to meet the August 31 deadline set by the Biden Administration. Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, who is the founder of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, has had...
PETS
PBS NewsHour

An untold story of escape from the Pentagon on 9/11

Bobby Hogue woke up on his office floor covered in jet fuel. Thick black smoke consumed the room, dancing in a searing amber glow. Hogue’s head and ears pounded. His body throbbed with pain. As he pulled himself to his feet, the reality unfolding around him began to sink in. Through a crack in the floor, he could see a raging inferno on the deck below. He yelled out to his three office mates. All of them were injured, one so concussed he could barely move. Hogue stumbled to the only door in the office and pulled the handle with all of his strength. The explosion had wedged the door shut. They were trapped.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
The Blade

Toledo ceremony remembers 9/11

There was an almost jovial atmosphere as a small crowd gathered during the brisk early morning hours Saturday as Toledo police, firefighters, and honor-guard members in ceremonial uniforms prepared to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States. But as the minutes ticked...
TOLEDO, OH
New York Post

US troops’ rage at their leaders will grow unless there’s deep reform

Our military’s civilian leadership is corrupt and incompetent. The brass commands respect neither among the citizenry nor the forces it commands. Mid-level officers are in a rage — a dangerous phenomenon that in many other nations triggers insurrections and coups. Blessedly, our institutions retain enough strength to prevent such outcomes...
MILITARY
defense.gov

Ramstein Air Base: Setting Up an Instant City for Afghan Evacuees

Young Abdul was teething and letting his grandfather know that he wanted attention. His grandfather searched through the bags surrounding the family of 12 until he found the binky and quieted his young charge. ''He is not afraid to speak up,'' Grandfather said. ''He will be a good American.''. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
6abc

US military investigating Kabul drone strike

The U.S. military continues to review the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that it said prevented a car bomb attack on U.S. troops and Afghan civilians at the airport in Kabul, but new questions continue to be raised about the strike in the wake of New York Times interviews with residents and relatives that indicate the driver targeted in the missile strike may have been a worker for an American aid agency.
MILITARY
knoxvilledailysun.com

Senior CNN Pentagon Correspondent Recalls 9/11

------------------------------------------------------------------------ Barbara Starr is a legend at the Pentagon for her accurate. Defense Department leaders. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- On September 11, 2001, she was like the rest of Americans. Starr was working as a producer for ABC News then and woke up early to get a head start on the day. September 11 is her birthday, and she was looking forward to an easy day and maybe getting out early to have dinner with friends.
MILITARY
knoxvilledailysun.com

National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial renovations complete

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Since 2008, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial has been a solemn,. quiet escape for mourners to pay their respects to those who died at the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists flew American Airlines Flight 77 into the west side of the building, killing 184 people onboard and employees inside the U.S. military headquarters.
MILITARY
USNI News

9/11: A Shattered Morning at the Pentagon

The first two hours of that morning in the Pentagon were quite normal. As a Navy lieutenant commander, I was the operations officer for the 24/7 intelligence “Alert Center” within the National Military Joint Intelligence Center (NMJIC).1 After a year of serving as a watch officer on one of the five teams, I had moved up to managing the day-to-day operations of the intelligence hub. It was a duty I loved: I worked with good people, had an intensely interesting view on the world, and believed in the mission. The Alert Center was connected to the around-the-clock watch teams at the White House Situation Room, all the “three-letter” intelligence agencies, the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD), the military services and combatant commands, State Department’s Ops Center, and the Federal Aviation Administration.
MILITARY
nmu.edu

Remembering Alumnus Killed at Pentagon on 9/11

Lt. Col. Kip Taylor, a 1985 NMU alumnus with Marquette ties, was killed on 9/11 when a plane flew into the Pentagon. The 38-year-old aide to the Army's deputy chief of staff for personnel was among 125 who died inside the building. A plaque memorializing Taylor was dedicated and positioned on Veteran's Rock on NMU's campus in 2009. He had entered the university on basketball and ROTC scholarships, and was commissioned into the Adjutant General Corps by his father, who ran the military science program.
MARQUETTE, MI
KPVI Newschannel 6

Shore senator reflects on 9/11 experience at Pentagon

OCEAN CITY — An Eastern Shore state lawmaker who was working in the Pentagon on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, reminisced in a recent interview about her experience on that fateful day in American history. Mary Beth Carozza, who represents District 38 as the State Senator, was serving as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eastwickpress.com

Moving 9-11 Ceremony At COB

“Never forget” still remains on the lips of those old enough to remember the horrific events on the morning of September 11, 2001. 20-years later, people gathered around the flag pole outside the Rensselaer County Office Building in Troy to commemorate those who lost their lives when planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and a field in Shanksville, PA. That plane, brought down by a group of courageous passengers to prevent it from striking its supposed target, believed to have been the U.S. Capitol or the White House.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

