Don’t “fall” into road trip complacency as autumn arrives
Ah, the old summer road trip to the high country in Arizona. Cruising along in an air conditioned vehicle, watching the desert landscape transition to golden (and sometimes green) grasslands or chaparral before the forest beckons. Then a tire blows out, the air conditioning calls it quits or a disabled vehicle on that uphill climb creates a long line of traffic and a two-hour delay that has you boiling over. Most of us have been through this at least once, right?azdot.gov
