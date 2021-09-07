CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Don’t “fall” into road trip complacency as autumn arrives

azdot.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh, the old summer road trip to the high country in Arizona. Cruising along in an air conditioned vehicle, watching the desert landscape transition to golden (and sometimes green) grasslands or chaparral before the forest beckons. Then a tire blows out, the air conditioning calls it quits or a disabled vehicle on that uphill climb creates a long line of traffic and a two-hour delay that has you boiling over. Most of us have been through this at least once, right?

azdot.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Pennsylvania

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Pennsylvania Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Getting away has never been easier, especially when we live in a state that’s bursting with unique accommodations. If you’ve been craving tranquility among nature, where you’ll hear the hoot of owls, you’ll fall head over heels at Deer Path Cabin in Pennsylvania. A quaint throwback to yesteryear, the cabin promises an off-grid experience as you’re immersed in nature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
petproductnews.com

Road Trip Stick Minis

Heirloom Pet Products offers Road Trip Stick Minis. The bacon-flavored long-lasting chews are made with water-soluble broad-spectrum hemp and colostrum. The treats are the perfect solution for situational anxiety—in situations such as road trips, thunderstorms and fireworks. They have been specifically developed for smaller dogs up to 25 lb.  
PET SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
KXAN

Planning For A Fun Fall Road Trip With Adeina Anderson

Fall is here, and with the leaves starting to turn and hopefully the weather getting cooler, it’s time to start planning a fun fall road trip. This morning we had Adeina Anderson with us to talk about how to pick your next destination and her top 10 must haves for being on the road.
LIFESTYLE
Heather Raulerson

Road Trip: Exploring Salem in the Fall

Salem is a beautiful town to visit all year round, but in the fall, and especially around Halloween it is a fantastic place to experience. Salem, a.k.a. “Witch City,” is the one place where it is perfectly acceptable to embrace your inner witch. Embracing my inner witch is precisely what I did when I was on a day trip from Boston with my mom.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, MI
Narcity

9 Haunted Places In Ontario You Can Road Trip To This Fall (If You Dare)

You might have to call Ghostbusters when visiting these spots. 👻. These Ontario spots are cloaked in spooky tales and dark pasts, and they make for the perfect fall road trip. If you're feeling brave, you can adventure to some of these haunted places and see if you discover anything...
LIFESTYLE
minnesotamonthly.com

Up North Fall Road Trip Bucket List

This fall, jump in the car for a road trip to find adventure as well as relaxation up north in Minnesota’s nature. Grand Rapids, Minnesota is close enough to be convenient and far enough away to provide a real escape. Fall Bucket List #1: Hike in the Chippewa National Forest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Autumn#Labor Day Weekend#Weather#Adot Alerts
gearjunkie.com

Leafy Scenes: 7 Best Road Trips for Viewing Fall Foliage

Autumn is a special time of year. The air is beginning to cool, and the leaves are starting to change color. And one of the best ways to see them is from the comfort of your car — possibly with a pumpkin-flavored beverage. If you’re looking for the best time...
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

13 Scenic Fall Foliage Trips That Aren't in New England

When temperatures cool across the United States, the colors of the leaves heat up. States like Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont seem to steal all the glory when it comes to fall foliage and leaf peeping opportunities—but what many travelers don’t realize is there are a bounty of destinations for watching the leaves change in every region across the U.S. From Georgia, to the mountains of Arizona, and beyond, here are 13 destinations for fall foliage that are nowhere near New England.
LIFESTYLE
Roanoke Times

Leafing home: Top fall road trips

Here are three ideas for autumnal travels. The Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the most popular byways for fall foliage viewing, as it attracts more than 5 million visitors to Virginia each year. However, the scenic road is closed for lengthy stretches in the Roanoke Valley due to ongoing construction projects and road damage.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
sunset.com

This Camping App Just Mapped out The Ultimate Fall Foliage Road Trip

The trip kicks off with stops in Wyoming, Colorado, and South Dakota. Road trip enthusiasts are hard-pressed to find a better time to hit the open highway than the fall season. The changing colors of leaves, crisp air, and an avalanche of pumpkin-infused products give rise to agreeable moods unlike any other.
CELL PHONES
10Best

Autumn in Aspen, Colorado: Our favorite things to do in the fall

Aspen is best known for its world-class ski resorts and upscale après-ski parties during the winter, but there is something magical that happens in Aspen during the fall: the foliage begins to change from green to golden hues, the weather is crisp and cool and you can enjoy the vast landscapes ahead of the ski season crowds.
COLORADO STATE
Stuart Gustafson

Autumn is Arriving Early in Boise This Year

One week from today, September 22, marks the first day of Autumn here in Boise and the Northern Hemisphere this year. While that day is not always the 22nd—sometimes it’s the 21st—I’ve always thought of it as September 22nd. And that was always an easy day for me to remember as it was my Dad’s birthday. This year would be 106 for him, except that he’s been gone for over half that many.
BOISE, ID
Wiscnews.com

DAVIS COLUMN: Autumn’s arrival gathering pinnacles

Regardless of how we take in autumn, gathering by catching, taking possession, and other ways of acquiring the displays, by sounds, tastes, feels and smells, autumn is ready. Saturday marks the beginning of archery and crossbow deer hunting, ruffed grouse flushing, wild turkey yelping, crow calling, squirrel chatter, and continuation of black bear, goose, and mourning dove hunting.
LIFESTYLE
fox4kc.com

Find the best places, road trips to view fall colors in Missouri and Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri and Kansas have a variety of trees, shrubs and vines that make the fall season come alive with color every year. The Missouri Department of Conservation has weekly updates on which trees are changing and where to get the best views of the changing foliage with its fall color report.
KANSAS STATE
visitpa.com

15 Roadside Farm Stands for Your Fall Foliage Road Trip

With crisp air and amber leaves in the forecast, fall foliage season is swiftly approaching. There’s no better way to celebrate the change in season than a road trip along PA’s super-scenic roads with some tasty stops along the way. So, hop on your hot ride and cruise your way through #FallInPA to these 15 awesome roadside farm stands.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy