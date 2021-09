Despite US military help, Mississippi hospital workers still overwhelmed – National & International News – TUE 7Sep2020

Idaho Governor Brad Little says the Gem State’s health care system is close to being overwhelmed because of the growing number of critically ill COVID patients. “On a daily call with hospitals this morning [Tuesday], we heard there are only four adult ICU beds available in the entire state, out of close to 400. Our hospitals have converted other spaces to be used as contingency ICU beds. Those are filling up too. Idaho hospitals are beyond constrained," he said.

