All the Feels: How Companies Can Benefit from Employees’ Emotions
Wharton’s Michael Parke speaks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about his research on the benefits of expressing emotions in the workplace. “There’s no crying in baseball!” shouts a red-faced Tom Hanks at a tearful outfielder in one of the most memorable scenes from the 1992 movie A League of Their Own. It’s a moment that often plays out in the office, where employees are expected to button up their emotions and tamp down their feelings to maintain professional poise.knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu
Comments / 0