Sakkari Beats 2019 Champ Andreescu at US Open

By Associated Press
 8 days ago
Maria Sakkari has eliminated 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu in the latest-finishing women’s match in tournament history to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time. Sakkari came back to win 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-3 as Andreescu had trouble with a left leg that was taped by a trainer...

1460espnyakima.com

