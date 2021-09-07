CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'No One Gets Out Alive' Trailer: Cristina Rodlo From 'Too Old To Die Young' Gets The Horror Spotlight

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does the American dream really mean? For one woman it comes with unimaginable consequences in the new film “No One Gets Out Alive.” Using otherworldly qualities helps the project tap into some of today’s most challenging topics as it engages viewers. The adaptation of Adam Nevill’s novel looks at a person trapped in a world that seems unfamiliar, all the while delving into the darkest of supernatural themes. This is Nevill’s second novel to be adapted, as 2017’s “Ritual” also went to Netflix.

