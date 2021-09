Nintendo has officially dropped the price of the original Nintendo Switch console model in Europe, with the potential to drop further in the future. This is the first non-sale-based price cut for the Switch since it launched in March 2017. Based on current listings, the original Switch is now listed at €269.99 in Europe and £259.99 in the UK on the official Nintendo Store, down from €329.99 and £279.99 respectively.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO