Smite’s 8.8 bonus update hits live servers

In the No Man's Sky Frontiers update, players will be able to find and found procedurally generated settlements, access more safe slots, and watch enhanced destruction effects. You'll also be able to choose what to build as you help your settlements grow, use hundreds of new base parts, defend your bases from Sentinels, and collect Steam trading cards and badges, which you'd think was already in the game already but I guess not.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO