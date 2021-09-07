Smite’s 8.8 bonus update hits live servers
Smite is kicking off the week with the 8.8 bonus update. Here’s a look at what you can expect to go live with today’s patch. The Hi-Rez team is always hard at work cranking out balance changes and new skins, and the 8.8 bonus update includes both. In addition to a plethora of balance changes directed at both items and gods, patch 8.8 introduces four new skins: Senko Sage Anubis, Silver Bullet Tsukuyomi, Death’s Door Janus, and Neon Shifter Sun Wukong.dotesports.com
