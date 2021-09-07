This Nike Air Huarache Reminds You To “Go The Extra Smile”

Despite a commitment to innovation from the top players in the sneaker space, decades-old silhouettes continue making waves. The New Balance 550 from 1989, for example, has become the Boston-based brand’s darling, delivering compelling two-tone style after compelling two-tone style. The older, but also made-for-basketball Nike Dunk High has reveled in the spotlight for much longer (especially thanks to the success of Nike SB). Most recently, however, Peter Moore’s iconic design from 1985 has joined the Nike By You program, offering consumers to flex their creative muscles with custom pairs, or to simply recreate colorways they caught an “L” on. Elsewhere, the Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Air Max 1 from 1982 and 1987, respectively, also appeared in new styles ahead of their respective 40th and 35th anniversaries.

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO