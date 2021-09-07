Larson denies bond reduction request for Avila murder suspect
One of five suspects in the Sept. 2017 murder of Jesus Avila had his bond modification request denied Tuesday morning in Lyon County District Court. Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 21, along with Andrew John “AJ” Granado, 21, of Tulsa, Okla., Armando Nunez, 20, Alan Alanis, 19, and Jovan Pecina, 22, — all of Emporia — are each facing multiple counts related to the Sept. 6, 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila.www.emporiagazette.com
