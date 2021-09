It’s one thing to long for a life you’ve always wanted to live, and another thing to actualize that dream. Kaitlin Porter (’06) actually did what many of us dream about. She quit her job at top-tier consulting firm Deloitte, left the drudgery and structure of an Outlook calendar-driven daily routine behind, and tackled a bucket-list item: traveling the country. She and her wife, Jennifer Bateman, sold their 4,000-square-foot home, bought a 170-square-foot school bus dubbed “Someday the Bus,” converted it and painted it pink, and embarked on an epic cross-country adventure with their now 14-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter for 15 months.

