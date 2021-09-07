nanamica x The North Face Collab Collection, Release Info

'Tis the season to update your fall utility lineup, and the nanamica x The North Face Japan capsule collection has everything you need. When considering brands that fuse militaristic inspirations and utilitarian design function, you'd be hard-pressed not to think of nanamica. With a name that translates to "House of the seven seas," preparation for the elements and a close connection to nature is ingrained in the brand's DNA and remains at the core of the new capsule collection alongside the Japanese branch of The North Face, operated by outdoor giant Goldwin.