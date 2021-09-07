Coast Guard, BSEE respond to Hurricane Ida

As part of the ongoing Hurricane Ida response, the Coast Guard conducted overflights on Sunday that focused on two locations previously identified for further investigation. Members of the National Strike Force aboard a Coast Guard HC-144 flew over Bay Marchand, south of Port Fourchon, La., and Enterprise Offshore Drilling’s mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU), the Enterprise 205, in the Gulf of Mexico, in a continued effort to track and monitor any threats they may pose to the environment.