The generation of high harmonics from metals opens a link between solid and plasma harmonics. High-harmonic generation (HHG) is the field of creating high-frequency photons from low-frequency lasers. HHG is the cornerstone of nonlinear optics, with applications in spectroscopy, attosecond science and so on. In this study, researchers used titanium nitride to achieve HHG in refractory metals for the first time. In the future, this could pave the way to focusing the radiation down to nanoscale for use in nanomachining, nanofabrication and medical applications, as well as HHG enhancement for the generation of frequency combs for the next generation of nuclear clocks.

PHYSICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO