MEXC Sees Global Growing Ecosystem With Numerous Partnerships, Achievements, And CSRs This Year

By Guest Author
zycrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXC Global, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to celebrate the numerous milestones achieved in the last three quarters. According to data by Coingecko, MEXC Global currently has a trading volume of slightly over $870 million, 615 listed, and 1000+ pairs. In addition, the centralized exchanges serve over 6 million users across the globe. The exchanges have been granted numerous compliance certificates from Australian AUSTRAC and Swiss self-regulatory organizations (VQF) in the past year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexc Global#Australian#Swiss#Avalanche Network#Avalaunch#Merc#Unicrypt#Impossible Finance#Idia#Turkish#The Ogem Vak Foundation
