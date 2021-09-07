MEXC Sees Global Growing Ecosystem With Numerous Partnerships, Achievements, And CSRs This Year
MEXC Global, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to celebrate the numerous milestones achieved in the last three quarters. According to data by Coingecko, MEXC Global currently has a trading volume of slightly over $870 million, 615 listed, and 1000+ pairs. In addition, the centralized exchanges serve over 6 million users across the globe. The exchanges have been granted numerous compliance certificates from Australian AUSTRAC and Swiss self-regulatory organizations (VQF) in the past year.zycrypto.com
