EIU, AFSCME reach successor agreements
– Leaders representing Eastern Illinois University and EIU AFSCME Local 981 wish to share news of successful contract ratifications for both its Service and Clerical groups. AFSCME ratified the tentative agreements September 2. EIU administration will recommend approval of the tentative agreements to the Board of Trustees at its next regular meeting Friday, September 10. Approval by EIU’s Board of Trustees will mark the final procedural authorizations.www.eiu.edu
