Upcycle mosaics for arts and crafts with Shattered Glass Restored

By Keni Mac
FOX21News.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. A simple way to bring color into your list is to create the color yourself with arts and crafts. Shattered Glass Restored up-cycles materials and turns them into works of art. Artist and Owner of Shattered Glass Restored, Cathy Tomovich put Keni’s creative skills to work with china mosaics.

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

#Arts And Crafts#Color#Shattered Glass Restored
