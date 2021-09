It was a tough night for Milan Football when the Indians hosted Lawrenceburg Friday. The Tigers exploded for 56 points in the second quarter and led 63-0 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock where LHS did not score. Milan got on the board in the third quarter with a 47-yard pass from Brayden Rohrig to Ethan Pierce. The Indians scored again in the fourth on a 21-yard run by Logan Reed.