Residents Forward Launch Let’s Walk PW

Residents Forward, The Rimmer Family Foundation and a host of partners invite the whole community to the launch walk of Let’s Walk PW on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. to see how they adapted and redesigned a national web-integrated signage campaign to get feet on the street and cash registers ringing in Port Washington. Guests will walk with a DJ from the Town Dock up Main Street to Blumenfeld Park, receiving a coupon for a free ice cream cone and a Let’s Walk PW sticker. From there, guests are invited to walk, shop and dine for a chance to win $10 in participating stores.