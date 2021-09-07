CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Decatur Football falls just short to 1A No. 2 Monroe Central

By Bryce Kendrick
 9 days ago

North Decatur Football gave the second-ranked team in Class 1A a run for its money Friday, but ND fell just short, 19-18, at home to Monroe Central. According to this report from Christopher Stephen, the teams matched touchdowns in the first quarter which included a Josh Evans 11-yard touchdown pass receptions from Carson Parmer. But then the Bears took a 13-6 lead into halftime. Adjustments at half from both teams resulted in a scoreless chess match of a third quarter.

Evan Howell
