North Decatur Football falls just short to 1A No. 2 Monroe Central
North Decatur Football gave the second-ranked team in Class 1A a run for its money Friday, but ND fell just short, 19-18, at home to Monroe Central. According to this report from Christopher Stephen, the teams matched touchdowns in the first quarter which included a Josh Evans 11-yard touchdown pass receptions from Carson Parmer. But then the Bears took a 13-6 lead into halftime. Adjustments at half from both teams resulted in a scoreless chess match of a third quarter.wrbiradio.com
