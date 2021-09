WELLS, Maine — At its monthly meeting in August, the Wells Democratic Town Committee awarded its annual scholarship to Emily Gleason, a recent graduate of Wells High School. Thanks to generous donations from the community and WDTC members, this year’s award was able to be raised to $1,000. This post-secondary scholarship is given to a young person who is committed to making the world a better place, starting right where they are; someone who reflects on Democratic values and priorities, such as civil and human rights, a clean environment, and justice and equity for all.

WELLS, ME ・ 12 DAYS AGO