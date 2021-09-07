CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gators DE Zachary Carter named SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week

By David Rosenberg
 7 days ago
After tallying a career-high three sacks against FAU on Saturday, Florida defensive end Zachary Carter was named an SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Carter totaled four tackles on the day and forced a fumble in the first quarter. Following the game, he sits at 12.5 career sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss. Carter only recorded five sacks last year, so he’s already well on his way to a breakout season.

“I have to give credit to my backend,” Carter said following Saturday’s game “They did a great job covering the line and helping me get back there. I want to give credit to my guys inside for giving me that push. It was just one of those games and I was feeling it tonight. I’m excited for this year. I’m planning on having a big year.”

Carter’s three-sack performance is the first for a Gator since Jonathan Greenard in the Florida State game in November 2019. Florida has three senior transfers on the line helping to guide a young rotation and free things up for Carter.

The line should see a similar result facing USF next week after the Bulls got blown out 45-0 by NC State last week. It’ll be a homecoming for Carter who played high school ball in Tampa.

“I’m excited, “Carter said. “I’m really excited to just play in front of my home crowd. You know, I haven’t played a game in Tampa in about four years. I’m getting old, but I’m just excited to be back in Tampa. I’m

going to have a big crowd there.”

Georgia nose guard Jordan Davis joins Carter as the other Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week. He helped the Bulldogs hold the Clemson Tigers to just three points in a defensive battle between top-five teams.

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

