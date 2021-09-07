Netflix & Chills 2021: The Streamer Unveils Its Halloween Lineup
Looking for some spooks? Netflix has you covered with its “Netflix and Chills” lineup designed for the Halloween season. From original shows to films, the streamer is gearing up for one hell of a ghoulish time with its hair-raising, door-locking, keep-the-lights-on treats. Whether you’re an enthusiast of Mike Flanagan, looking forward to Midnight Mass or are itching for the return of You, there’s something for the whole family.www.tvinsider.com
