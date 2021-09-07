CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for Work? The State of Vermont Is Offering Up to $7,500 to Relocate

Cover picture for the articleThe state of Vermont is offering relocation bonuses of up to $7,500 for in-demand workers as a way to boost local business amid the nationwide labor shortage, according to a published report. Vermont's incentive comes as employers unable to find people to hire with some businesses have either taken to drastic measures to remain open or had to close down indefinitely due to lack of staff, CBS News reported.

