BALTIMORE -- The Orioles’ bullpen was taxed and manager Brandon Hyde needed his starter to go deep into the second game of Saturday’s seven-inning doubleheader after an 11-10 loss in the first game. After allowing a leadoff walk, Keegan Akin locked in and did just that. He didn’t allow a hit until the seventh inning of what stunningly became an 11-2 loss to the Blue Jays at Camden Yards.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO