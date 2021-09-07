CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Join Tony Toscano’s in his Screen Chatter movie reviews

By Makayla Harris
ABC 4
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In today’s Screen Chatter, snuggle up with a new live-action Cinderella or hit the theaters for a brand new Marvel superhero. Film critic Tony Toscano is with Good Morning Utah to give you your movie reviews.

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Screen Chatter: Burt Reynolds’ Final Performance

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new documentary takes you to a unique recording studio in the shadow of an active volcano and we get a look at Burt Reynolds’ final performance. Film critic Tony Toscano has that and more in today’s Screen Chatter. If you like Tony’s content, visit...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Missoulian

Movie review: 'Nine Days' asks what it means to live, witness life on screen

In his feature film debut, “Nine Days,” writer/director Edson Oda takes on nothing less than life itself. Of course, all films are about life itself, but in this spiritually and philosophically complex piece, Oda situates the story at the nexus of existence, in a story that poses the question: who gets born and why?
MOVIES
ABC 4

Screen Chatter: “Candyman” Gets a Reboot

This week, a fresh take on a classic 90’s horror film. Plus, a mom takes matters into her own hands after a hazing incident claims her son’s life. Film Critic Tony Toscano has that and more in today’s Screen Chatter. If you like Tony’s content, visit his website here.
MOVIES
Lakeland Gazette

Candyman Movie Review

1992’s “Candyman” was ostensibly a horror movie about an urban legend come to life. Characters who uttered the name “Candyman” five times while looking in the mirror would meet a swift, brutal end… unless Candyman had even more diabolical plans in mind. But the urban legend stuff was just the candy shell to a gooey center of racially-charged commentary on everything from gentrification to police brutality. The franchise had to take a break following two wonky late 90’s sequels, but it’s back in 2021, courtesy of writer/director Nia DaCosta and writers/producers Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. With those names involved, you know the race-related social commentary isn’t going anywhere.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
State
Utah State
Valley News

Movie Review “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

Bob Garver The animated “PAW Patrol” franchise doesn’t have the “for all ages” appeal of the best of Disney and Pixar. It’s from Nickelodeon, but it doesn’t even manage that channel’s trademark appeal to both kids and a certain brand of immature adult (“Ren and Stimpy” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” come to mind as examples). No, this is strictly kiddie stuff, and as I am no longer a kiddie myself nor do I have kiddies of my own, “PAW Patrol: The Movie” is not for me. The most fun I can get out of this movie is occasionally making snarky jokes out of harmless material. Parents, you can at least enjoy how much your kids (and they have to be young kids, like kindergarten or lower) enjoy this movie, but there’s nothing here for you yourselves. The story follow.
MOVIES
kunr.org

'CODA': Robin's Movie Review

For this week's Movie Minutes, KUNR Entertainment Reviewer Robin Holabird looks at a new film that explores being a teenager to deaf parents. The movie CODA puts a twist on the usual reasons for its teenage protagonist to feel like an outcast. That acronym CODA, or Child of Deaf Adults, fits the movie’s protagonist, a girl who desperately wants to blend into the bland confines of standard high school life.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

He’s All That (2021) Movie Review

He’s All That is not even a little bit of that. The gender-flipped reimagining of the movie She’s All That rehashes the original 1999 romantic comedy. The main draw to the film is the casting of Addison Rae, a TikTok star. An 18-year-old Addison Rae Easterling, in July 2019, went from being a freshman at the Louisiana State University to an overnight star as one of the primarily recognized faces of Gen Z. This happened when she began posting on TikTok her short dance clips. As someone who was old enough when She’s All That debuted – I can tell you for the fact that He’s All That is no better than the first film. The two-star leads sufficiently satirize the prevailing media frenzies of their day and employ snappy one-liners.
MOVIES
San Antonio Current

San Antonio author’s debut horror film We Need to Do Something hits TV and movie screens

There was no room for screenwriter and executive producer Max Booth III to hang out in the bathroom during the filming of We Need to Do Something. What we mean by that is a bathroom happens to be the primary setting of Booth’s debut horror feature, which is based on his novella of the same name. And even if there was room, the confining metro Detroit soundstage was simply too much for him.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Reviews#Marvel#Film Critic#Cinderella
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up at the Movies – We review “The Card Counter”

From just its synopsis and promotional material, writer-director Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter will seem familiar. It’s a crime-revenge thriller grappling with themes of atonement, forgiveness, and the role of violence in both. The protagonist is a stoic loner who reflects obsessively on his life’s condition and projects mystery to hide his haunted past. The sleek, controlled aesthetic is speckled with neon lighting (a result of most scenes taking place in casinos) and accompanied by a brooding, electronic score. These are descriptions you have likely encountered before, and depending on how much you enjoyed the movies that come to mind, you might even be pre-forming your opinion of The Card Counter as you read them. But I recommend withholding judgment and reserving your ticket, because for me, that feeling of familiarity only made it easier to see what makes Schrader’s film different – and, frequently, better.
NEWPORT, RI
imdb.com

‘The Humans’ Review: Stephen Karam Adapts His Tony-Winning Play into the First Real Horror Movie About 9/11

Every film made in response to 9/11 is a horror film in one way or another, but none of them — from the unbearable simulation of “United 93” to the eerie found footage of “Cloverfield” and the chilling-that-this-was-nominated-for-Best-Picture-ness of “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” — have spoken the genre’s common tongue more fluently than “The Humans.” And yet, for a movie which opens with a thunderous jump-scare that it follows with another solid jolt every few minutes before ending with the year’s most pitch-black sequence of pure terror, the biggest shock of all might be that Stephen Karam’s debut feature is so conventionally scary in the first place.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Humans’ Review: A24 Has Stephen Karam’s Back, as the Playwright Adapts His Incisive Micro-Drama to the Big Screen

Playwright Stephen Karam hasn’t just made a movie out of his Tony-winning play “The Humans”; he’s made an A24 movie, with all the idiosyncrasies and directorial self-indulgences that implies. Over the course of just eight years, A24 has established itself as a distributor for which out-there creative gambits aren’t merely permitted, but outright encouraged. The result has been a situation in which audiences perceive the company — which has produced such films as “Lady Bird,” “The Lighthouse” and “Uncut Gems” — as a reliable curator of movies that challenge mainstream, mass-market expectations. It’s reached the point where moviegoers who’ve never heard...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Daily Iowan

Movie Review: The Suicide Squad

Let it be known that The Suicide Squad is definitely not the same movie as Suicide Squad, even if it does share a few crucial plot points and cast members. The newer film, which opened in theaters on Aug. 6, immediately demonstrated a massive improvement in quality from the 2016 version, and has been confirmed as neither a sequel nor a remake. Of course, this is to be expected from a film directed by James Gunn, also responsible for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which shares a similar comedic dramatism as The Suicide Squad.
MOVIES
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Brent’s Movie Reviews

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a lot happening on local big screens. Watch the video to see Hollins University film professor Brent Stevens review some flicks.
ROANOKE, VA
film-book.com

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK (2021) Movie Trailer 2: THE SOPRANO Prequel Film Features Key People in Tony Soprano’s Past

Warner Bros. and HBO Max has released the second movie trailer for The Many Saints of Newark (2021). View here the first The Many Saints of Newark trailer. Alan Taylor‘s The Many Saints of Newark stars Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, and Joey Diaz.
NEWARK, NJ
Popculture

Nicolas Cage's New Movie Racked up Crazy Good Reviews

Nicolas Cage's recent return to cineplexes was a critical smash. Cage's filmography has taken a big turn since the mid-2000s, with the Academy Award winner abandoning major studio flicks like Ghost Rider and National Treasure for a string of independent, small-budget movies (many of which are released on demand). Several of his last few projects have garnered buzz, including the horror epic Mandy, sci-fi mind-bender Color out of Space and animatronic slasher Willy's Wonderland. However, his latest project to be released, Pig, is racking up rave reviews in addition to publicity.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

The essential Tony Leung: Where to find the 'Shang-Chi' standout's best movies

In the swooningly beautiful 1990 film "Days of Being Wild," Tony Leung gets one of the greatest entrances — and exits — ever accorded an actor in a single movie. Remarkably, the entrance and the exit are the same scene. In the movie's final moments, the writer-director Wong Kar-wai turns...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Gotham and Queen's Gambit stars join new Stephen King movie

Stephen King's 1975 bestselling novel Salem's Lot is being adapted for the big screen, with Mackenzie Leigh, who appeared in The Assistant and Gotham, and Bill Camp from The Queen's Gambit set to join the cast. In the novel, author Ben Mears, who will be played by The Strangers: Prey...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy