Join Tony Toscano’s in his Screen Chatter movie reviews

From just its synopsis and promotional material, writer-director Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter will seem familiar. It’s a crime-revenge thriller grappling with themes of atonement, forgiveness, and the role of violence in both. The protagonist is a stoic loner who reflects obsessively on his life’s condition and projects mystery to hide his haunted past. The sleek, controlled aesthetic is speckled with neon lighting (a result of most scenes taking place in casinos) and accompanied by a brooding, electronic score. These are descriptions you have likely encountered before, and depending on how much you enjoyed the movies that come to mind, you might even be pre-forming your opinion of The Card Counter as you read them. But I recommend withholding judgment and reserving your ticket, because for me, that feeling of familiarity only made it easier to see what makes Schrader’s film different – and, frequently, better.
