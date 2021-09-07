USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released: Where's Georgia after beating Clemson?

Week 1 of college football is in the books. We had some thrillers, some defensive battles and some offensive explosions over the Labor Day weekend. The best game of the weekend goes to Notre Dame and FSU, who met Sunday night in Tallahassee. The Irish escaped in overtime but this game had no shortage of incredible storylines.

Following the first week of action, USA TODAY Sports released its weekly Coaches Poll. Georgia, which was ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll, moved to No. 2 after beating Clemson 10-3 in Charlotte. Clemson dropped to No. 6.

See the full rankings below:

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Points Change

1 Alabama 1,624 –

2 Georgia 1,537

3 Ohio State 1,491

4 Oklahoma 1,397 -1

5 Texas A&M 1,334

6 Clemson 1,239 -4

7 Notre Dame 1.197 –

8 Cincinnati 1.113

9 Florida 1,058

10 Iowa State 1,057 -2

11 Oregon 920

12 Iowa 914

13 Penn State 872

14 USC 828 –

15 Texas 653

16 UCLA 538

17 Wisconsin 359 -2

18 Utah 294

19 Coastal Carolina 289

20 Ole Miss 285

21 Virginia Tech 274

22 North Carolina 252 -13

23 Oklahoma State 243 -1

24 Miami (Fl) 186 -8

25 Arizona State 181

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 13 LSU, No. 17 Indiana, No. 21 Washington, No. 23 ULL

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; UL Lafayette 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.

A new episode of UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton is steaming now! Here’s a quick Clemson preview with a look at awesome first weekend of college football.