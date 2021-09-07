Parties focus on key battlegrounds in tight Canadian election

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Here are brief profiles of the Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept 20 election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) – Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a party from third place to an election win. He then lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 after old photos emerged of him dressed in blackface and now heads a minority government. Trudeau, the son of former longtime Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed gender equality, toughened environmental laws, and spent heavily on economic and social supports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His party also launched a national daycare program, signing deals with a majority of provinces before the election was called. He has twice been found in breach of federal ethics rules. Trudeau has faced crowds of angry protesters, most of them opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He sank in polls early in the campaign but recent surveys suggest he is recovering.

