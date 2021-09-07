CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Parties focus on key battlegrounds in tight Canadian election

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG, Manitoba/MONTREAL (Reuters) – Canada’s federal election race is so close that even a few swing districts on the western Prairies, a region usually hostile to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, may be key to his hopes to stay in power, analysts say. Trudeau, 49, called an election for Sept....

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Justin Trudeau Tied With Erin O’Toole as Election Nears

It looks like the Liberals and Conservatives are deadlocked as they campaign with less than a week left to go before the Canadian federal election. A new poll conducted by Leger in collaboration with The Canadian Press has Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives tied with 32 percent of decided votes. The NDP are closely behind in third place with 20 percent.
WORLD
kfgo.com

Ex-Canada minister who clashed with PM Trudeau says he broke many promises

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Former Canadian justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, who quit the Cabinet in 2019 after a clash with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Tuesday said voters should remember he had broken many of his promises. Wilson-Raybould became the first indigenous person to be named justice minister when Trudeau appointed...
POLITICS
actionforex.com

Canadian Election Preview: AUD/CAD in Focus as Liberals Cling to a Tiny Lead

The most likely scenario is a minority government, meaning that the winning party will have to collaborate with other parties to reach a consensus about new policies…. After staying cooped up inside for most of the past 18 months, Canadian citizens finally have an excuse to venture outside their homes: The country holds a snap election next week, and based on the polls, it’s poised to be a tight one, with potentially significant market implications.
POLITICS
vpr.org

Reporter Debrief: Liberal Party Seeks Majority In Upcoming Canadian Election

Next Monday, Sept. 20, Canadians will go to the polls in a snap election called last month by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau’s Liberal party is governing with the most seats in Parliament, but it does not have an outright majority. Trudeau is seeking to change that, but the polls are close, with no party appearing likely to take a clear majority.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Williams
Person
Justin Trudeau
Public Radio International PRI

Justin Trudeau’s risky election gamble

When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called snap elections this year, it seemed like a safe gamble. He had done relatively well containing COVID-19 and the country was starting to open up. But Trudeau's center-left Liberal Party's lead has vanished and it is now neck and neck in the polls with the center-right Conservatives, led by Erin O’Toole. James Yan discussed the Canadian election on the Intelligence, a podcast from the Economist.
ELECTIONS
kfgo.com

Factbox: The federal party leaders contesting Canada’s election

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Here are brief profiles of the Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept 20 election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) – Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a party from third place to an election win. He then lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 after old photos emerged of him dressed in blackface and now heads a minority government. Trudeau, the son of former longtime Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed gender equality, toughened environmental laws, and spent heavily on economic and social supports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His party also launched a national daycare program, signing deals with a majority of provinces before the election was called. He has twice been found in breach of federal ethics rules. Trudeau has faced crowds of angry protesters, most of them opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He sank in polls early in the campaign but recent surveys suggest he is recovering.
POLITICS
kdal610.com

Canada opposition chief lashes “partying” PM Trudeau as election race tightens

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The head of Canada’s opposition Conservatives, facing possible election defeat, on Monday stepped up his attacks on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, portraying him as a scandal-hit party goer obsessed with keeping power. Recent polls show Trudeau’s ruling Liberals have recovered from early setbacks and could eke out...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Election#Liberal Party#Winnipeg#Reuters#House Of Commons#Liberals#Conservatives#Ipsos Public Affairs#Canadians#Nanos Research#Ctv#Mount Royal University#New Democratic Party#Ndp#Beauport#Maritime#Greens
wiartonecho.com

Election 2021: Leaders in B.C. and Ontario as campaign enters final week

OTTAWA — The three main federal party leaders are focused on B.C. and Ontario today as the election campaign heads into its final week. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is returning to Vancouver to make an announcement this...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Touting Unity, Trudeau’s Election Instead Exposes a Nation Divided

The coronavirus in the U.S. has sparked pitched battles between states and cities, schools and families over mask and vaccine mandates that have become the subjects of overlapping directives and court decisions establishing and then setting aside precedent at a dizzying pace. The turmoil hasn't been as divisive in other...
POLITICS
BBC

Canada federal election: A look at the key numbers driving the campaign

Canadians go to the polls on 20 September after a short 35-day election campaign sprint. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called this snap election in mid-August in the hopes his Liberal party could secure a majority of seats in the House of Commons, arguing Canadians needed a say in the pandemic recovery.
ELECTIONS
wiartonecho.com

ELECTION INSIGHTS: Why rich Canadians are all-in for the Liberals

For the rest of Election 44, the National Post will be sharing insights from Polly, an artificial intelligence engine developed at the University of Ottawa that correctly predicted the results of the 2019 election. Unlike typical polls, Polly gauges public opinion through constant computer analysis of public social media posts: If you’ve ever posted something political to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, you’re probably part of Polly’s dataset. Today, why wealthy Canadians are really, really pro-Liberal this election.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Canada
WRAL

Trudeau criticized at debate for calling Canadian election

TORONTO — The leaders of Canada’s opposition parties criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for calling parliamentary elections during a pandemic, speaking Wednesday night during their second debate of the campaign. Trudeau called the vote last month hoping to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but polls indicate his Liberal...
ELECTIONS
WCAX

Canadian election a referendum on Trudeau COVID policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two weeks Canadians hit the polls to pick a new government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for the election last month, two years ahead of when voters were scheduled to cast ballots. But a surge in the delta variant and disputes over COVID policy could now backfire on his efforts to consolidate his Liberal Party power.
BURLINGTON, VT
wiartonecho.com

Election 2021: Change may be in the Atlantic Canadian air

It’s a Saturday night in Bridgewater, N.S., and Conservative candidate Rick Perkins is driving a loaner car from his mechanic to go door-knocking. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Between his unsuccessful bid to unseat Liberal cabinet minister Bernadette Jordan in the sprawling...
WORLD
Telegraph

Justin Trudeau accused of triggering 'unnecessary' Canadian election

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, has been accused of triggering an "unnecessary" election during the middle of the pandemic in a fiery first debate, as his popularity slips in the polls. Mr Trudeau, who leads the Liberal party, was criticised by Conservative rival Erin O’Toole for "putting his own...
ELECTIONS
Grand Forks Herald

Mike Jacobs: Canadians hurtle toward another election

Canadians are heading for a federal election, and they’re in a hurry about it. This is a “snap” election called on Aug. 15. The election is set for Monday Sept. 20, less than three weeks away and less than six weeks since the election call. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calculated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wiartonecho.com

Trudeau has abandoned promise to lower cellphone bills, says NDP

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday the Liberals have abandoned the promise they made in the last federal election to lower cellphone bills, accusing leader Justin Trudeau of siding with “big telecom.”. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Canadians pay...
POLITICS
discoverestevan.com

International Trade Key Election Focus For Conservatives

The Conservative Party of Canada has outlined its agriculture platform for the upcoming federal election, taking place on September 20th. John Barlow is a candidate in the riding of Foothills, Alberta, and says international trade will be a key focus. "We want to open new markets for livestock, grain, oilseed...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy