For the first time in program history, Oklahoma State football is heading to Idaho where it will take on Boise State Saturday for the first road game of the season. The Cowboys are 2-0, but their wins have been lackluster. Meanwhile, the Broncos bounced back from their disappointing season-opener loss at UCF with a beatdown against UTEP last week. Kickoff for Saturday's contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT inside Albertsons Stadium. The game will air on FS1 with Aaron Goldsmith and Mark Helfrich on the call.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO