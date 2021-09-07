CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Tiffany's New Collaboration With Artist Daniel Arsham

When Alexandre Arnault moved to New York City in January 2021, it was a different metropolis from the one he’d grown up visiting. The city, of course, was in the throes of the winter surge of the pandemic—muted streets, shuttered theaters. But the emptiness gave the 29-year-old LVMH scion a chance to see the urban landscape anew—and to absorb a little on-the-ground inspiration, which he promptly funneled into his new role as executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany & Co. (LVMH had bought Tiffany that same month.) It was an essential reeducation. “If you were to ask anyone in the world to name three New York brands,” he says, “probably the first one that comes to mind would be Tiffany.”

After a two-year hiatus, Death to Tennis was officially back on the NYFW schedule, this time featuring a new partnership between the original co-founder and design director William Watson who hails from Northern England, and British-Nigerian Ebi Kagbala, who’s now creative director. Despite the recent appointment, Kagbala has been collaborating with the brand on visuals since its inception in 2012. “Even when I had a retail job in my early days in the city,” says Kagbala. “I wanted to assist in any way I could.”
If there’s any young athlete that knows how to balance a show-stopping fashion moment with a personal or political statement, it’s Naomi Osaka. A sartorial trailblazer within the world of tennis—and a four-time Grand Slam winner, lest we forget—Osaka’s tenacity on the court is matched only by her keen eye for style. A self-professed fan of Rei Kawakubo, Kerby-Jean Raymond at Pyer Moss, and, of course, Nicolas Ghesquière’s designs for Louis Vuitton, for whom she is now an ambassador, Osaka can serve a red carpet look just as effortlessly as she can serve a match point.
Saturday night, Jonathan Simkhai celebrated his spring 2022 collection overlooking New York City’s sparkling skyline. Major landmarks like the Empire State Building and World Trade Center beamed blue in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, which was observed with a remembrance ceremony at Ground Zero Memorial amongst many other gatherings throughout the city.
Designer Batsheva Hay and actress Rebecca Hall are new to the Met Gala but they’re old friends. The two met through writer and director Maya Singer some years ago—Hall was already a fan of Hay’s prairie dresses—and have kept in touch ever since. “She places preorders for my collection every season through my email that I send out to friends and family!” Hay says. When Hay, who was born and bred in Queens and now resides in the Upper West Side, was invited to this year’s Met Gala, having the British actress by her side was a no-brainer.
One glamorous ball begets another. For this evening's Met Gala, Kendall Jenner's custom Givenchy offered a gorgeous homage to one of Audrey Hepburn's most iconic roles, that of vintage makeover case Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. Naturally, makeup artist Mary Phillips followed suit, looking to the iconic actress for further inspiration. “We wanted to show classic aspects of Audrey but in a more contemporary fashion,” said Phillips. "Once we knew the dress Kendall would be wearing, as a team, we collectively decided to take bits and pieces of Audrey's glam from iconic images over her career."
"I'm a horse girl from Texas," said Kacey Musgraves on last night's Met Gala red carpet. Channeling this proclamation into her look for the evening, the country star wore, as she put it, a "gala-meets-equestrian-sport" look from all-American designer Ralph Lauren featuring a slim black mock neck top, belted metallic silver slit skirt, and leather riding boots. "Kacey is an equestrian so it felt like a natural fit," explained her stylist Erica Cloud. "For the drama, we did a silver lamé skirt that looked like liquid when she moved and is a classic Ralph Lauren silhouette." Of course, her beauty look needed to finish the equine equation, and so Musgraves looked to makeup artist Moani Lee and hairstylist Giovanni Delgado for the ideal details.
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Yes, Gigi Hadid has tread into redhead territory before. But consider the Met gala 2021 red carpet an even more dramatic red hair debut. The supermodel arrived at tonight’s event in head-swiveling fashion, calling to mind cartoon character Jessica Rabbit not just with her strapless, high-slit Prada gown and leather arm gloves, but with a new set of deep crimson waves.
When you think of American fashion icons, Josephine Baker’s name is at the top of the list. The legendary entertainer may have been the toast of Paris, but she was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. Given that 2021’s Met Gala centers on the Costume Institute’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, Yara Shahidi wanted her look to honor the contributions of one of a true trailblazer. “My goal was to pay homage to [a] powerhouse renegade black American artist,” shared Shahidi post-event. “I just hope I was able to do that.”
“How do I feel in the dress? It’s definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered,” Simone Biles said yesterday at her final fitting for her Met Gala 2021 dress. Designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area, the three-in-one outfit consists of a hand-embellished skirt covered in Swarovski crystals and weighing 88 pounds; a mini dress underneath; and a glittering black catsuit decorated to look like a starry night’s sky (though each of the stars are really Athleta’s logo, the Chi).
Billie Eilish’s viral British Vogue cover story paid homage to retro Hollywood sirens, and now she’s chosen to channel perhaps the most revered pinup of all at the 2021 Met gala: Marilyn Monroe. Eilish—a co-chair of the gala along with fellow Gen-Z superstars Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman—floated onto the red carpet in a frothy black gown by Oscar de la Renta, inspired by the tulle dress Monroe wore to attend the Oscars in 1951. The theme of this year’s ball is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, so Eilish turned to one of the biggest names in U.S. fashion to craft her ode to a woman as ingrained in American culture as stars and stripes.
“I mean, I feel like it started as a Dune thing,” says Grimes (the experimental musician also known as C, and possibly soon, Clair de Lune), of the look that she and stylist Turner created for tonight’s Met Gala red carpet. She’s uptown on Sunday morning , sitting on a bed of silky sheets in New York’s Carlyle Hotel next to a large sword (which she plans to carry on the red carpet), and waiting for a breakfast spread to arrive. Turner glides around the room arranging various chrome accessories. It’s about 30 hours until the red carpet begins for 2021’s gala, celebrating the new exhibit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and we’re discussing the logic that led them here.
In November 1949, Princess Margaret sat for a portrait by Cecil Beaton at Buckingham Palace to mark her 19th birthday. She wore a white tulle gown that fell slightly off her shoulders, complete with a skirt and bodice embroidered with sequined butterflies. On her left wrist, just above a pink-petaled flower the princess grasped tightly in her hand, was a two-strand pearl bracelet with a diamond clasp.
“Dress for Bill,” the invitation instructed invitees to the exhibition, Experience the Times of Bill Cunningham, which made its debut last night in Manhattan’s Seaport District. Housed inside a former Abercrombie & Fitch storefront, the immersive experience is decidedly more high fashion, showcasing a lifetime of photos taken by Bill Cunningham alongside footage from the documentary, The Times of Bill Cunningham, directed by Mark Bozek.
On tonight’s Met gala red carpet, Kid Cudi reminded us that emo never dies and angst isn’t just for teens. The American rapper’s acid green dye job and sooty eye makeup nodded at Dennis Rodman’s ’90s party days or the pop-punk revival seen in the recent return of the noughties genre’s figureheads like Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. Still, technically, the look was a bit more meta: In collaboration with Pat McGrath, makeup artist Renny Vasquez used Mother’s eponymous cosmetics line to achieve a hollowed-out eye-makeup look. Cudi’s Met gala gaze leveled up a Pat McGrath runway aesthetic designed for Riccardo Tisci’s Givenchy spring-summer 2010 runway. A dozen years later, the inkier adaptation seen this evening speaks to the mood of today.
The Costume Institute’s exhibitions are rooted in history. From tracing the birth of exaggerated, outlandish dressing in “Camp: Notes on Fashion” to following Chinese culture’s heavy influence on Western dress in “China: Through the Looking Glass,” the shows on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are often composed of artifacts—ones that Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge of the institute, and his team scour the fashionable corners of the earth to acquire.
With New York Fashion Week and coinciding film festivals in Venice and Toronto, last week was a busy one for celebrities. The stars who headed out either had a movie to promote or were in the front rows doing a little self-promotion. The dual spectacle meant splashy evening wear on the red carpet and unique interpretations of designer collections on the streets of Manhattan.
The Met Gala is known for theatrical arrivals, but only one attendee hands-free-cartwheeled into In America: Lexicon of Fashion accompanied by the booming Brooklyn United Marching Band: gymnast Nia Dennis, best known for her groundbreaking Beyoncé and Black Lives Matter-themed floor routines while a student at UCLA. Wearing a patriotic, blue-hued bespoke adidas by Stella McCartney bodysuit, Dennis, a guest of the designer, told Vogue: “I feel like Superwoman.”
Mother-daughter duo Akua Shabaka and Rebecca Henry are the creative force behind House of Aama, a Los Angeles-based fashion label that has been telling “nuanced Black diaspora stories” since 2015. Just three days ago, they hosted a presentation during New York Fashion Week and are sporting their latest spring 2022 collection at the Met Gala’s cocktail reception held before the dinner.
