See Tiffany’s New Collaboration With Artist Daniel Arsham

When Alexandre Arnault moved to New York City in January 2021, it was a different metropolis from the one he’d grown up visiting. The city, of course, was in the throes of the winter surge of the pandemic—muted streets, shuttered theaters. But the emptiness gave the 29-year-old LVMH scion a chance to see the urban landscape anew—and to absorb a little on-the-ground inspiration, which he promptly funneled into his new role as executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany & Co. (LVMH had bought Tiffany that same month.) It was an essential reeducation. “If you were to ask anyone in the world to name three New York brands,” he says, “probably the first one that comes to mind would be Tiffany.”