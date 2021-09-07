CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Jasper Remembers 9-11 Patriots Day Program

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of plaining, and due to many factors and circumstances of recent, the 20th Anniversary Program, Saturday September 11, 2021 will be a shortened presentation to the public at the Memorial Complex located on Main Street at the Courthouse Square in front of the Memorials, the corner of Main and Lamar Streets. The annual Program has been presented to the public by Jasper Remembers 9-11 committee since 2010 to pay Tribute, Honor, Respect, and Remembrance to those who perished by the terrorists’ attacks in our nation.

