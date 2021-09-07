CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs release first depth chart of 2021 NFL season

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wTzK_0bouKtUN00

After assembling their 53-man roster, the Kansas City Chiefs have released their first depth chart of the 2021 regular season.

Generally speaking, these depth charts give you an idea of where a player is in the pecking order in Kansas City. They’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff, which is what makes the depth chart “unofficial.” The depth chart might not accurately reflect what happens on game day. However, the PR staff does have access to the teams’ closed practices and they don’t purposely mislead. It’s a fluid document to be updated as the roster changes throughout the season.

Let’s take a look at this first depth chart and see what we can learn about the 2021 Chiefs:

Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8eWk_0bouKtUN00
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

QB Patrick Mahomes Chad Henne

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Darrel Williams Jerick McKinnon

FB Michael Burton

TE Travis Kelce Blake Bell Noah Gray Jody Fortson

WR Tyreek Hill Byron Pringle Marcus Kemp

WR Mecole Hardman Demarcus Robinson Daurice Fountain

LT Orlando Brown Jr. Mike Remmers

LG Joe Thuney Nick Allegretti

C Creed Humphrey Austin Blythe

RG Trey Smith Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

RT Lucas Niang Andrew Wylie

Observations

  • There are really no changes to the offensive depth chart compared to what we saw during the preseason.
  • Some people expected preseason standout Daurice Fountain to push his way up the depth chart. He’s listed as third-string opposite Marcus Kemp. He knows he has more work to do in order to stick with this team. We’ll see if he’s active for his first game on the 53-man roster.
  • Keep an eye on Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Austin Blythe, who are both working their way back from injury. The Chiefs could make both inactive in Week 1 and elevate an offensive lineman from the practice squad.

Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DW3dO_0bouKtUN00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. First Second Third

LDE Chris Jones Alex Okafor Joshua Kaindoh

LDT Jarran Reed Tershawn Wharton

RDT Derrick Nnadi Khalen Saunders

RDE Frank Clark Mike Danna

LB Ben Niemann Nick Bolton Dorian O’Daniel

LB Anthony Hitchens Ben Niemann Darius Harris

LCB Charvarius Ward Chris Lammons

RCB L’Jarius Sneed Rashad Fenton DeAndre Baker

CB Mike Hughes Rashad Fenton

FS Daniel Sorensen Juan Thornhill

SS Tyrann Mathieu Armani Watts

Observations

  • Ben Niemann, not rookie LB Nick Bolton, is listed as a starter with LB Willie Gay Jr. on injured reserve. Now, depth charts are considered “unofficial” and Andy Reid did say Bolton would see more snaps. Rest assured that Niemann will play his fair share of snaps too.
  • Daniel Sorensen is still listed as a starter at safety on the depth chart over Juan Thornhill. That happened in 2019 as well, but Thornhill ultimately ended up getting the start over Sorensen anyways. Just another reminder of the “unofficial” nature of these depth charts.
  • While Mike Hughes is listed as a nickel corner for the team, L’Jarius Sneed has been shifting into the slot in sub packages during the preseason, with Hughes playing the right cornerback spot. Expect that to continue during the regular season.

Special teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmtDn_0bouKtUN00
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

P Tommy Townsend

K Harrison Butker Tommy Townsend

LS James Winchester

H Tommy Townsend

PR Mecole Hardman Mike Hughes

KR Byron Pringle Mike Hughes

Observations

  • Speaking of Mike Hughes, even though he’s listed as the No. 2 punt and kick returner, I’d expect him to get starting repetitions in at least one of the spots. He was clearly the best return specialist the Chiefs had during the preseason.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
Outsider.com

Michael Irvin Completely Loses His Mind Over Michael Jordan-Tom Brady Debate With Stephen A. Smith

Alright, everyone. It’s time to settle the debate between Michael Jordan and Tom Brady once and for all. Michael Irvin and Stephen A. Smith tried to do just that on Monday. It feels like it’s almost clockwork at this point — every few weeks a debate sparks up about who the greatest athlete of all time is. And for most people, there are only two players to choose from — seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and six-time NBA Finals champion Michael Jordan.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans WR Julio Jones sounds off on Ryan Tannehill ahead of first game together

The Tennessee Titans grabbed NFL headlines with their acquisition of superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Even before the move, many pegged them as the favorites to repeat as division winners in the AFC South, given the Deshaun Watson fiasco ongoing with Houston Texans, and the big question mark surrounding how good Carson Wentz can be for the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers Rumors: Trade Raheem Mostert After Travis Etienne Injury? Jimmy Garoppolo MVP Season? Mailbag

San Francisco 49ers news and rumors are heating up as the regular season inches closer. In today's mailbag, Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers questions including could Jimmy Garoppolo win the NFL MVP? Will Trey Sermon be RB1 this season? Who has been the biggest 49ers training camp standout? Plus, who is WR1 headed into week 1 against the Detroit Lions? All those questions and more answered in today's mailbag! Love the 49ers? Subscribe to the 49ers Report to never miss a thing: https://www.youtube.com/49erstv?sub_c... Today’s 49ers Rumors Mailbag Questions: - Downside of playing Jimmy G and Trey Lance - Deebo Samuel and Trey lance interception vs Chargers - Trade Raheem Mostert - Could Jimmy G Win MVP?
NFL
