Chiefs release first depth chart of 2021 NFL season

After assembling their 53-man roster, the Kansas City Chiefs have released their first depth chart of the 2021 regular season.

Generally speaking, these depth charts give you an idea of where a player is in the pecking order in Kansas City. They’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff, which is what makes the depth chart “unofficial.” The depth chart might not accurately reflect what happens on game day. However, the PR staff does have access to the teams’ closed practices and they don’t purposely mislead. It’s a fluid document to be updated as the roster changes throughout the season.

Let’s take a look at this first depth chart and see what we can learn about the 2021 Chiefs:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

QB Patrick Mahomes Chad Henne

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Darrel Williams Jerick McKinnon

FB Michael Burton

TE Travis Kelce Blake Bell Noah Gray Jody Fortson

WR Tyreek Hill Byron Pringle Marcus Kemp

WR Mecole Hardman Demarcus Robinson Daurice Fountain

LT Orlando Brown Jr. Mike Remmers

LG Joe Thuney Nick Allegretti

C Creed Humphrey Austin Blythe

RG Trey Smith Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

RT Lucas Niang Andrew Wylie

Observations

There are really no changes to the offensive depth chart compared to what we saw during the preseason.

Some people expected preseason standout Daurice Fountain to push his way up the depth chart. He’s listed as third-string opposite Marcus Kemp. He knows he has more work to do in order to stick with this team. We’ll see if he’s active for his first game on the 53-man roster.

Keep an eye on Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Austin Blythe, who are both working their way back from injury. The Chiefs could make both inactive in Week 1 and elevate an offensive lineman from the practice squad.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third

LDE Chris Jones Alex Okafor Joshua Kaindoh

LDT Jarran Reed Tershawn Wharton

RDT Derrick Nnadi Khalen Saunders

RDE Frank Clark Mike Danna

LB Ben Niemann Nick Bolton Dorian O’Daniel

LB Anthony Hitchens Ben Niemann Darius Harris

LCB Charvarius Ward Chris Lammons

RCB L’Jarius Sneed Rashad Fenton DeAndre Baker

CB Mike Hughes Rashad Fenton

FS Daniel Sorensen Juan Thornhill

SS Tyrann Mathieu Armani Watts

Observations

Ben Niemann, not rookie LB Nick Bolton, is listed as a starter with LB Willie Gay Jr. on injured reserve. Now, depth charts are considered “unofficial” and Andy Reid did say Bolton would see more snaps. Rest assured that Niemann will play his fair share of snaps too.

Daniel Sorensen is still listed as a starter at safety on the depth chart over Juan Thornhill. That happened in 2019 as well, but Thornhill ultimately ended up getting the start over Sorensen anyways. Just another reminder of the “unofficial” nature of these depth charts.

While Mike Hughes is listed as a nickel corner for the team, L’Jarius Sneed has been shifting into the slot in sub packages during the preseason, with Hughes playing the right cornerback spot. Expect that to continue during the regular season.

Special teams

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

P Tommy Townsend

K Harrison Butker Tommy Townsend

LS James Winchester

H Tommy Townsend

PR Mecole Hardman Mike Hughes

KR Byron Pringle Mike Hughes

Observations