Florida State linebacker commit Omar Graham Jr. had quite the game when his team, Stranahan (Fla.), took on Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) last week. He was a factor on both sides of the football accounting for multiple tackles for loss, at least one sack, and several quarterback hurries, one which led to an interception for another member of his team. He also was brought in on a goal line package on offense where he scored a touchdown on a short running play. This all occurred in just over a half of play as the rest of the game was cancelled due to weather.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO