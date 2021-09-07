CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

David McClean obituary

By Alan Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwwoV_0bouKkn400
David McCLean Photograph: from family/Unknown

My friend David McClean, who has died aged 73, was a gifted teacher and historian who taught in the London borough of Havering for 37 years. He was always somewhat unconventional as a teacher and never took himself too seriously, but his historical and political knowledge were impressive.

Dave was born in Donaghadee, County Down, to Samuel McClean, a local government officer and a mayor of Newtownards, and Gertrude (nee McWatters), a legal secretary.

From Regent House school in Newtownards he went to Queen’s University Belfast, gaining a history degree in 1970. He then took a PGCE at Stranmillis University College.

Dave was appointed a history teacher at Royal Liberty school in Romford, in Havering, in 1971. At the time, I was also starting out as a history and politics teacher at Abbs Cross school in Hornchurch, in the same education authority. Four years later Dave joined us as head of history. He was still at Abbs Cross (now Abbs Cross academy and arts college) at the time of his retirement 33 years later, by which time he was head of humanities.

In 1985 he married Elizabeth Radley, an English and drama teacher at Abbs Cross. They had two daughters; they later divorced.

Although somewhat to the left of me politically, Dave supported me loyally when l became the GLC member for Hornchurch in 1981 and in my two attempts as Labour candidate for the same seat in the general elections of 1983 and 1987.

In 1982 I introduced Dave to Ken Livingstone at County Hall. Ken had a fan for life, and Dave commented as to how different Ken was from the way the Daily Mail usually portrayed him.

Dave was passionate about Northern Ireland and always keen to discuss its politics, but he was no supporter of either Ian Paisley of the DUP or Gerry Adams of Sinn Féin. He steered a sensible middle course and always hated violence. When the UK became involved in the Iraq war, Dave resigned from the Labour party.

Dave enjoyed sport, coaching generations of students in football and tennis, and he, himself, played both sports well into his fifties. A regular attender of St Andrew’s church in Hornchurch, he took his Christian faith very seriously.

After retiring in 2008, he enjoyed keeping up with friends, watching sport, his church activities and reading his hundreds of history books. He also had a great love of quizzes.


He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca and Jessica.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

‘Unduly lenient’ jail term for killing during sex considered for appeal

The attorney general’s office is considering whether to appeal against the jail term of four years and eight months handed to a man who choked his lover to death during sex. Labour’s Harriet Harman, who chairs parliament’s joint committee on human rights, wrote to the attorney general to complain about the “unduly lenient” sentence handed on Tuesday to Sam Pybus for the manslaughter of Sophie Moss, a vulnerable 33-year-old.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

International research shows ‘strong evidence’ linking vaping to cigarette smoking

Young people who use e-cigarettes are more likely to take up tobacco cigarettes, according to an international review of research into vaping. People under 20 who used vapes were more than three times as likely to have ever smoked tobacco cigarettes, and more than twice as likely to have smoked cigarettes in the previous month, according to a review of 25 studies globally.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerry Adams
Person
Ken Livingstone
Person
Ian Paisley
The Guardian

Britney Spears’ father files to shut down conservatorship that controls his daughter’s life

Britney Spears’s father has filed an unexpected request to terminate the controversial conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life for 13 years. In a stunning move, Jamie Spears, who is the conservator of his daughter’s estate, said “recent events” called into question whether she still needed a court to oversee her personal affairs and finances.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Hanoi’s lockdown balconies and barricades – in pictures

Overlooking Hanoi’s deserted streets, tiny balconies have become places of refuge during the coronavirus lockdown as city residents squeeze desks, yoga mats and chairs into the spaces to get their share of fresh air. Below them, everyday objects – bamboo poles, beer crates and ladders – form makeshift barricades on the Vietnamese capital’s streets as authorities try to slow the spread of Covid.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Regent House#Queen#Pgce#Royal Liberty#Abbs Cross#Glc#The Daily Mail#Christian
The Guardian

Radioactive snakes help scientists monitor fallout from Fukushima nuclear disaster

Researchers have used snakes fitted with tracking devices and dosimeters to measure radiation levels in the area around the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, which suffered triple meltdowns in March 2011. The meltdowns in Japan caused by a giant tsunami released more radiation into the atmosphere than any nuclear disaster except...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Last member of Afghanistan’s Jewish community leaves country

The last member of Afghanistan’s Jewish community has left the country. Zebulon Simentov, who lived in a dilapidated synagogue in Kabul, kept kosher and prayed in Hebrew, endured decades of war as the country’s centuries-old Jewish community rapidly dwindled. But the Taliban takeover last month seems to have been the last straw.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Iraq
The Guardian

Your questions answered: a mailbag special – Football Weekly

Max Rushden is joined by Philippe Auclair, Jordan Jarrett-Bryan and Lars Sivertsen to answer your questions, ranging from serious to nonsensical. Presented by Max Rushden with Lars Sivertsen, Jordan Jarrett-Bryan and Philippe Auclair. @maxrushden. Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Jessica Chastain

Natalie Portman and Serena Williams' daughter among new NWSL team owners. LA’s newest soccer team will have an eclectic group of owners, including an Oscar winning actor and the two-year-old daughter of one of the greatest tennis players of all time. 2020 culture preview Star debuts and happy returns: theatre,...
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy