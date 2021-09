This Sunday, Vacaville will be pitching in to support a Marine and former resident who was critically injured during the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at a Kabul airport. Funds will be raised and yellow ribbons will be tied around town in honor of Sgt. Tyler Andrews, a 23-year-old from Folsom who was among 18 service members injured in a blast carried out by members of ISIS-K at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, which also killed 13 U.S. service members and 169 Afghan civilians.

SOLANO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO