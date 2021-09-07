An Intimate, Greenery-Filled Wedding at the Couple's Michigan Farm
For Alena Kaufman and Andrew Bowman, it all started with a cheese board. In 2013, the couple met at an event Alena organized in the Hudson Valley and shared a charcuterie meet-cute. Since Alena was in “work mode,” she says it wasn’t until their second run-in that sparks really flew. In 2018, five years after they met, Andrew popped the question during a mid-week lunch date. (Yes, he even prepared well-stocked cheese and charcuterie plates.)www.brides.com
