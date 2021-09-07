An Intimate, Greenery-Filled Wedding at the Couple's Michigan Farm

The Texas wildflower vibes are strong with Stephanie and Eric’s late summer wedding planned by Kirstin Rose Events. Petal-clad prints festoon every paper detail, bridesmaid dress and monogrammed cookie favor in sight, and floral designer Branching Out Events met all of the above with the real thing (and on full blast too). The ceremony was held inside a rustic chic chapel, where the bride’s cap sleeve lace wedding dress with a sophisticated high neck had us remembering why this Grace Kelly ‘esque’ fashion sense will never go out of style. Perez Photography captured every winning moment from smile-filled start to wildflower adorned table finish, and we are simply bursting to share their story with you today. So without further ado, let’s dive into S+E’s beautiful Texas shindig!

