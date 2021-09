If you've gotten carried away hacking Ikea Billy bookshelves in the past, you might soon have an eco-friendly way to cull your inventory: the company beloved by DIYers and thrifty decorators is piloting a buy-back and resell program near its Pennsylvania U.S. headquarters as it explores entering the cyclical economy model that has exploded among eco-conscious consumers in the past few years.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO