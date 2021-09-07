Dodgers Scherzer cements 200+ strikeout season by Jordan Miesse
Max Scherzer has been dominant this season. After Monday’s stellar 13-strikeout performance against the Cardinals, Scherzer has cemented his 9th 200+ strikeout season. He now has 210 on the year. Those strikeouts are just about to push Scherzer into the history books, as he is now only 6 away from becoming the 19th member of the prestigious 3,000 strikeout club. The only other active player with 3,000 is the Astros’ Justin Verlander.frontporchnewstexas.com
