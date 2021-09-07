CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers Scherzer cements 200+ strikeout season by Jordan Miesse

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Max Scherzer has been dominant this season. After Monday’s stellar 13-strikeout performance against the Cardinals, Scherzer has cemented his 9th 200+ strikeout season. He now has 210 on the year. Those strikeouts are just about to push Scherzer into the history books, as he is now only 6 away from becoming the 19th member of the prestigious 3,000 strikeout club. The only other active player with 3,000 is the Astros’ Justin Verlander.

frontporchnewstexas.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Willie Mays
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on possible 2021 return

The Los Angeles Dodgers just won an absolutely wild 16-inning affair against the San Diego Padres as the World Series Champions continue to chase the San Francisco Giants. With the Dodgers making huge moves at the MLB trade deadline to get Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, they looked to make a huge push.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Fried, Braves to take on Scherzer, Dodgers

Atlanta Braves (70-61, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-49, second in the NL West) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (11-7, 3.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (12-4, 2.51 ERA, . WHIP, 188 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Braves +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
MLB
tucsonpost.com

Max Scherzer's historic day helps Dodgers blank Padres

Max Scherzer allowed one hit over eight innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-0 win against the visiting San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon, completing the three-game sweep. Scherzer took a perfect game into the eighth inning before Eric Hosmer pulled a double just out of the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strikeout#Cardinals#Astros#Era#Padres#Tigers
dallassun.com

Scherzer pitches Dodgers past Cardinals

Max Scherzer struck out 13 batters and didn't allow an earned run in eight innings as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers shut down the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Monday. Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers (87-51), who won for the fifth time in seven games to remain within one game of the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West.
MLB
theScore

Scherzer becomes 19th pitcher with 3,000 strikeouts

The greatest strikeout artist of this generation has made it to 3,000. Los Angeles Dodgers ace Max Scherzer became just the 19th pitcher in MLB history to record 3,000 career strikeouts Sunday. He reached the milestone by sitting down San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
klpw.com

Cards Bats Silenced By Dodgers Ace Scherzer

Cardinal hitters get silenced by Dodgers' ace Max Scherzer in a 5-1 Labor Day loss at Busch Stadium. The Chesterfield native struck out 13 batters and allowed only one unearned run over eight innings. St. Louis' lone run came on a passed ball in the sixth inning. Miles Mikolas suffered the defeat after giving up five runs, four earned, over five frames. The Cards have dropped three straight.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Max Scherzer Expected to Start on Monday

On Wednesday, Max Scherzer left the game against the Atlanta Braves early after dealing with an issue with his hamstring. Fans were concerned and hoping that the Dodgers’ ace was not injured. Thankfully, there was no injury in the hamstring, instead, it just tightened up before the game and continued to get a little worse while he was pitching.
MLB
NBC Sports

Rizzo rooting for Scherzer, Turner's success with Dodgers

Since the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been lighting Major League Baseball on fire. They're 26-8 and a lot of their success can be attributed to their trade for Nationals stars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Even though they're thriving outside of the nation's capitol, Mike Rizzo will...
MLB
CBS Sports

Max Scherzer closes in on 3,000 strikeouts with another Dodgers gem; is he also on track for fourth Cy Young?

In his Monday start against the Cardinals, Max Scherzer -- the Dodgers' marquee trade deadline addition -- struck out 13 batters against zero walks and allowed only one unearned run across eight innings. With that gem, Scherzer moved tantalizingly close to a rare career benchmark and also further burnished his credentials as a leading candidate for NL Cy Young Award honors.
MLB
ESPN

Is Los Angeles Dodgers righty Max Scherzer the best MLB trade deadline pitching pickup ever?

In the 35 years since Major League Baseball pushed the trade deadline back to the end of July, never has a pitcher so thoroughly dominated his first seven starts with a new team as Max Scherzer has for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past five weeks. The Dodgers already were the most talented team in baseball before the deal with the Washington Nationals. For them to get Scherzer, not to mention Trea Turner, was showing off. For them to get this version of Scherzer is just felonious.
MLB
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy