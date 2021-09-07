CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peachtree City, GA

Buy tickets now for ‘Keep ’em Flying’ WWII hangar dance and dinner set for Sept. 25 at Falcon Field

By The Citizen
The Citizen Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommemorative Air Base Georgia is offering companies and organizations an opportunity to show support for the Greatest Generation, the men and women who won World War II. Tickets and sponsorships are available for “Keep ‘em Flying,” a hangar dance and dinner set in an aviation museum surrounded by historic WWII aircraft and decorated to recreate the iconic mood of the 1940s.

thecitizen.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five things to watch in the California recall election

California voters will render a verdict Tuesday on whether Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will get to keep his job for another year. On the ballot will be two questions: whether Newsom should be recalled as governor and, if so, who should replace him. Conservative radio host Larry Elder (R) has emerged as the top prospect to succeed Newsom if the recall effort is successful.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
City
Peachtree City, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Miller
Person
Jim Buckley
Person
Tommy Dorsey
Person
Benny Goodman
CNN

Met Gala 2021: Best fashion from the red carpet

Pop culture's most famous faces descended on the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening to celebrate the fashion industry's party of the year: the Met Gala. Postponed last time around due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the star-studded annual fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute returned to mark the opening of its banner fashion exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." A-list actors, supermodels,TV drag queens, musicians and athletes all walked the red carpet -- or cream carpet, to be precise -- offering their own unique take on the all-American theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy