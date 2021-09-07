Buy tickets now for ‘Keep ’em Flying’ WWII hangar dance and dinner set for Sept. 25 at Falcon Field
Commemorative Air Base Georgia is offering companies and organizations an opportunity to show support for the Greatest Generation, the men and women who won World War II. Tickets and sponsorships are available for “Keep ‘em Flying,” a hangar dance and dinner set in an aviation museum surrounded by historic WWII aircraft and decorated to recreate the iconic mood of the 1940s.thecitizen.com
Comments / 1