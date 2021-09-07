CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Como, TX

Obituary for Gary Anderson

 7 days ago
Funeral service for Gary Anderson, age 72, of Como will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Como United Methodist Church with Beverly Olsen and Jamie Funderburk officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Academy Cemetery with Conner Arthur, Casey Mims, Preston Braden, Alex Braden, Anderson Grimes, Aiken Grimes, Adam Russell, Gus Grimes serving as pallbearers and David Moore, Joe Bob Burgin, Mike O’Dell, Keith Bland, Buck Booker, and Freddy Rowell serving as honorary pallbearers. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Murray Orwosky Funeral Home. Gary passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.

frontporchnewstexas.com

