Nine days after Hurricane Ida, 73 percent of New Orleans electricity restored
Entergy executives announced moderate overnight gains in the post-Hurricane Ida power restoration efforts during a Tuesday press briefing. In New Orleans, roughly 73 percent of the 205,000 customers who lost power in New Orleans have been restored, up from 71 percent on Monday. In the entire region, the company has been able to restore 58 percent of the 902,000 customers who lost power, up from 51 percent on Monday.thelensnola.org
