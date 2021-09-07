Nine days after Hurricane Ida, 73 percent of New Orleans electricity restored

This story was co-published with Southerly. Louisiana residents who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida — or those who need a place to stay now amid a prolonged power outage and heat advisory — could be eligible for hotel room assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) even if their homes were not damaged by the storm. This is a different stance from earlier messaging this week by FEMA and the state.

