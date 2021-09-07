CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Nine days after Hurricane Ida, 73 percent of New Orleans electricity restored

By Michael Isaac Stein
The Lens
The Lens
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Entergy executives announced moderate overnight gains in the post-Hurricane Ida power restoration efforts during a Tuesday press briefing. In New Orleans, roughly 73 percent of the 205,000 customers who lost power in New Orleans have been restored, up from 71 percent on Monday. In the entire region, the company has been able to restore 58 percent of the 902,000 customers who lost power, up from 51 percent on Monday.

thelensnola.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Lens

Some New Orleans schools will start back virtually after Hurricane Ida damage

Outside Frederick Douglass High School Thursday afternoon, a flatbed truck full of generators hummed, hooked up to dehumidifiers and post-Ida necessities inside the St. Claude Avenue building. The school experienced water damage during the powerful Category 4 storm and, like much of the rest of the city, was without power for days. Now, it’s preparing to reopen for students, though it’s not yet clear when that will happen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tangipahoa, LA
New Orleans, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Grand Isle, LA
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy#Distribution Operations#Jefferson Parish#Ascension Parish
The Lens

Governor Edwards suspends evictions until Sept. 24

Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued an executive order that freezes eviction proceedings until September 24 statewide. The order, issued Monday evening, pauses all legal deadlines in the state until Sept. 24, which is a Friday. Evictions in New Orleans and many storm-affected areas had already been paused with local courts shut down after Hurricane Ida.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

‘Life-threatening situation’: FEMA says power outages — not just storm damage — may qualify residents for evacuation aid

This story was co-published with Southerly. Louisiana residents who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida — or those who need a place to stay now amid a prolonged power outage and heat advisory — could be eligible for hotel room assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) even if their homes were not damaged by the storm. This is a different stance from earlier messaging this week by FEMA and the state.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
The Lens

Power returns to parts of New Orleans following Hurricane Ida’s blackout

Power returned to parts of New Orleans Wednesday morning, following more than two days of a massive blackout caused by Hurricane Ida. According to a press release from Entergy New Orleans, some customers in eastern New Orleans now have power again. The utility is using the New Orleans Power Station, a controversial new gas plant in eastern New Orleans, to generate power.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Post-Hurricane Ida evacuation plans in the works for vulnerable New Orleanians

At a press conference Thursday, New Orleans city officials announced plans to offer evacuation for residents with acute medical conditions and other special needs amid intense summer heat after Hurricane Ida caused a citywide blackout. The general public will be able to access the buses heading out of town soon, they said, and a special medical center will be opened at the Convention Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Health care: Updates on hospital power and what’s open

Over the last few days, grid power has begun to come back to New Orleans area hospitals. Primary care is still largely closed, but dialysis, cancer care, first aid, and oxygen are available at some locations. Here’s what we know as of Friday:. Hospital power:. Ochsner officials report that Ochsner...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Cantrell to evacuees: ‘Now is not the time for reentry’

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Monday urged residents who evacuated in advance of Hurricane Ida not to return until officials can fully assess the damage from the storm and begin restoring services. At a press conference on the steps of City Hall, Cantrell said the request has primarily to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

The Lens

New Orleans, LA
760
Followers
752
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

 http://thelensnola.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy